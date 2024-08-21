Precious Lily Grace Parkin was born at 7.40am, weighing 7lb 4oz, on October 17 last year.

The family of a baby girl who passed away at just six months old, will be taking on the Three Peaks this month to raise funds for Martin House Hospice to help them continue supporting others.

Beautiful Lily Grace Parkin was born at 7.40am, weighing 7lb 4oz, on October 17 last year.

But after two extremely difficult weeks in Bradford Royal Infirmary and Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, going through numerous tests, parents Charlotte James and Jack Parkin, who is originally from Woodlesford, were given the news that Lily had the rare genetic disease Infantile onset Pompe Disease, for which there is no cure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompe disease affects around one in 40,000 people and is currently diagnosed in fewer than 200 people in the UK.

Family and friends will be taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in Lily’s memory on August 31.

It's a type of genetic disease where a complex sugar, called glycogen, builds up in the body's cells.

Charlotte said: "The hardest decision we will ever have to make had to be made almost overnight.

"Although there is a form of treatment, Lily would not have benefited and instead would have needed constant hospital care, routine infusions and tests and eventual intubation.

"She would have had no quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack and Charlotte will be joined by friends and family for the trek to raise money for Martin House Hospice.

"We wanted Lily to be surrounded by love and family and have all of her comforts in the days she had left.

"Being as special as she was, she surpassed all expectations and instead of days, she gave us three beautiful weeks."

All the family wanted was to be together again, which is where Martin House Hospice came in.

"Being given the chance to stay together, have support and allow Lily to receive end of life care in a homely environment, ended up being more than we could have hoped for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family and friends are joining Jack and Charlotte on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Trek - here on a practice run.

"We will never be able to thank them enough for the memories they allowed us to make with Lily.

"It's such a happy, loving and comforting place, free of outside street and worry. We were able to be in the moment and soak up every second and truly appreciate those last moments.

"We have so much to thank tem for and want to raise as much as we can to help them continue what they're doing for other families.

"But also for Lily, we hope to continue this on every year, trying out new challenges and raising money for special charities – all in her memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A thank you will never be enough for us, so the best we can do is raise as much as we can in Lily's name so that Martin House can continue being a lifeline for families that need them."

Family and friends will be taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in Lily’s memory on August 31.

Visit the family’s fundraising page here to donate.