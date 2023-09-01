News you can trust since 1852
Here are 18 homes currently for sale in Wakefield, Castleford, and Pontefract.

For sale:18 homes in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract that have been added to the property market this week

If you are looking for a new home, there are some stunning properties just added to the market across Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract.
By Shawna Healey
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:30 BST

These 18 homes in and around the district have been added to the property market this week and are currently for sale on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This property on Rooks Nest Road, Outwod, is on sale with Manning Stainton, for offers in the region of £280,000.

1. £280,000

This property on Rooks Nest Road, Outwod, is on sale with Manning Stainton, for offers in the region of £280,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Eton Walk, Wrenthorpe, is on sale with Roebucks Estate Agents, for offers in the region of £375,000.

2. £375,000

This property on Eton Walk, Wrenthorpe, is on sale with Roebucks Estate Agents, for offers in the region of £375,000. Photo: Rightmove

The Paddock Normanton is on sale with Richard Kendall for offers in the region of £275,000.

3. £275,000

The Paddock Normanton is on sale with Richard Kendall for offers in the region of £275,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Colliers Road, Featherstone, is on sale with New Home Agents, for offers in the region of £210,000.

4. £210,000

This property on Colliers Road, Featherstone, is on sale with New Home Agents, for offers in the region of £210,000. Photo: Rightmove

