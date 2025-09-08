The Grade II Listed Kings Arms pub in Heath will be the setting for a fundraising auction this weekend with one objective – to save a village from an industrial battery energy storage plan.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaigners are raising funds for planning and heritage experts to defend the historic landscape at the planning public inquiry in November this year.

In July, the council’s planning and highways committee unanimously voted against a recommendation to allow the installation 72 containers storing lithium ion batteries on farmland close to the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BESS facilities take in power from renewable energy sources and then release it back to the National Grid when demand is high.

The auction will be held at the Kings Arms at Heath Common this weekend.

More than 1,200 residents, along with MPs and councillors, objected, claiming it could pose a fire risk to residents and harm the local conservation area.

However, the scheme could still go ahead after Harmony Energy lodged an appeal with the Inspectorate over a three-year delay in the council determining the application.

The I Love Heath Common group, which was set up in opposition to the scheme in 2022, has launched a GoFundMe page aiming to raise £10,000 to fund planning and heritage experts to represent them.

So far, almost £3,000 has been raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signed Leeds Rhinos shirt.

There has been strong support from local businesses and residents who have generously donated a range of interesting lots that will go under the hammer this Sunday, September 14, at the Kings Arms pub.

Standout lots include tickets to Andre Reiu in Manchester with a Four-Star hotel stay, donated by One World Travel in Trinity Walk, and hospitality for a table of 10 at a Wakefield Trinity game of choice in the 2026 season.

Local band Skinny Living, who have hosted several free gigs on Heath Common, have also thrown their support behind the auction with a range of signed merchandise.

For Rugby Union lovers, there is a Six Nations Rugby Ball signed by legends of the game Martin Johnson and Austin Healey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signed Rugby Union Six Nations Ball signed by Martyn Johnson and Austin Healey

Other items include signed items from playwright John Godber OBE, Hepworth prints, and prints donated by the estate of Hungarian born György Gordon who lived in Heath for many decades - even honey from bees living in the village will go under

the hammer.

Other lots include a range of hampers, including produce from Blacker Hall Farm and a range of fitness, wellness, and beauty vouchers.

The full catalogue can be viewed on the ‘I Love Heath Common’ Facebook page here.

Signed John Godber OBE Plays

On Sunday, viewing us from 4pm with the auction starting at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who makes a purchase at the auction, or donates to the campaign’s GoFundMe will have their name entered into a book that will be secured securely in the village for the future - meaning those who support

the village in its hour of need will be remembered by the next generation.

A spokesperson for I Love Heath Common said: “Heath Common is a haven of tranquillity, somewhere to escape when you need to clear your head or get some peace.

“It’s Wakefield’s little piece of historic England – all just a stone’s throw away from the loud and busy city.

“We are doing this for Wakefield’s next generation – they deserve to make the happy memories we have all made at Heath.”