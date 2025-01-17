'Forever 18': Appeal to give 'selfless' dad 'send-off he deserves' after fatal Castleford crash

Taylor died last Sunday.

A balloon release in memory of an ‘selfless’ dad who was killed in a crash in Castleford will take place this weekend.

Tributes have flooded in for 18-year-old Taylor Lupton, who has been described as the 'most selfless and caring person'.

Taylor, from Pontefract, died on Sunday, January 12, leaving behind a one year old baby girl.

A fundraiser has been launched to help with funeral costs, his daughter and the child's mum.

A message on the fundraiser says: "Taylor was the most selfless and caring person to everyone around him, he was a friend to everyone, and above all the best daddy to his daughter who he loved with all of his heart.

"He didn’t even have the chance to live his life or see the most important parts of his baby girls life and has had to leave her just before she’s turns one.

"His mother Gemma is suffering enough with it as it is, no parent should ever have to see their child go before them.

"We as a family are looking for help to try and cover funeral cost to give him the best send off possible and give him everything he deserves and anything extra that is gathered will go to his daughter and her mother Grace to help cover the cost of bringing her up and support her at such sad time.

"Taylor wouldn’t have wanted to see the mother of his child struggle and wouldn’t want his daughter to go without.

"If anyone could please donate whether it be big or small we as a family and his partner Megan would be really grateful. R.I.P Taylor Lupton it’s not goodbye forever, it’s just goodbye for now. Forever 18."

More than £3,000 has already been donated to the appeal.

The balloon release will take place this Sunday, January 19, at 6.15pm for friends and loved ones at Ladybalk Playing Field.

If you would like to help, you can donate here on Go Fund Me.