Forget Me Not Children's Hospice issues final call for teams to enter 2025 Dragon Boat Race at Pugneys Country Park

Fundraisers at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice are issuing a final call for businesses large and small to jump aboard for its annual Dragon Boat Race at Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield on Saturday, September 20.

The popular day-long event sees teams racing across the lake, cheered on by hundreds of spectators. Each team takes part in at least three races of 250m, with the fastest teams going through to semi-finals and finals.

This year the charity is opening the field up to smaller businesses and individuals with its new “Firestarters” crew.

Dragon Boat Race teams have 16 paddlers and a drummer to keep the rhythm - usually all from one company or group - but the Firestarters boat will have a crew made up of people from different businesses.

Some of the fancy dress on show at last year''s Forget Me Not Dragon Boat Race. Photo: Forget Me Not

Teams are asked to raise at least £1,000 in sponsorship and on-the-day fundraising activities, and are encouraged to bring friends and family along to cheer them on and join in the fun.

In 2024, 23 boats raised more than £26,500 for the charity.

The event is free to attend for the general public, and there is plenty to entertain spectators on the shore with food vans, stalls, activities and games.

Thanks to generous event sponsorship by Huddersfield-based Polyseam, every penny raised goes towards helping the charity support local children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

A team sets off in Forget Me Not's Dragon Boat Race 2024. Photo: Forget Me Not

Olando Salina, head of marketing at Polyseam, said: “We’re proud to be entering two teams into this year’s Dragon Boat Race - our third consecutive year supporting Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in this amazing event.

“It’s more than a race - it’s a day of teamwork, fun and raising vital funds for a cause that’s close to our hearts. We’ll be there in full force on September 20. See you at the starting line!”

Georgia Lane, Forget Me Not’s fundraising manager, said: “Our Dragon Boat Race is a real highlight of the year for our team and for the many businesses and supporters who come together to make it a special day.

“With trophies for the winners, best fancy dress, fastest race and most money raised from fundraising activities on the day, there is lots of good natured competition.

“And with our new Firestarters crew, we’ve opened up the competition to those businesses and groups who wouldn’t be able to fill a 17-seater boat on their own but are as eager as anyone to unleash their inner dragon!

“For all the businesses involved, it’s a fabulous opportunity to spend some time together away from the office, building connection and having some conversations you would never get time to have in the workplace.

“If you’ve not booked on yet, we still have a few spaces for more boats, so get yourselves signed up ahead of the big day!”

Teams entering so far from across West Yorkshire include Batley Law, GWP Architecture, We are Wakefield, FMG, headline sponsors Polyseam, Ossett Brewery, Mace Group, Freightliner Group Ltd, Fullers Foods International, IMS Robotics UK Ltd, Together Housing Group, Leach, Propack Direct Mail Ltd and Schofield Sweeney. They will be joined by two family teams and four local scouts teams.

For more information and to book a place at this year’s event on Saturday, September 20, visit Forget Me Not’s Dragon Boat Race page: https://www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/supporting-us/events/dragon-boat-race-2025/