Forget Me Not children’s hospice opens first shop in Wakefield at Trinity Walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Forget Me Not children’s hospice has officially opened its 15th charity shop – its first ever in Wakefield!

Located in the Trinity Walk shopping centre in the heart of the town, the shop is one of the charity’s biggest stores and offers a wide selection of high-quality, pre-loved items including clothing, books, toys, homeware, and more.

Shoppers can expect a warm welcome from the team of staff and volunteers and the satisfaction of knowing their purchases contribute directly to the vital services provided by Forget Me Not to local children and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrea Titherington-Kay, Forget Me Not’s head of retail operations, said: “We’re delighted to have become the newest members of the Trinity Walk family with the opening of our 15th shop. Trinity Walk has been a great supporter of Forget Me Not over many years, so it’s great to be taking this next important step in our partnership. A big thanks to them for all their support.

Located in the Trinity Walk shopping centre in the heart of the town, the shop is one of the charity’s biggest stores and offers a wide selection of high-quality, pre-loved items including clothing, books, toys, homeware, and more.

Our shops play a hugely important role in generating vital income for our children’s hospice, which is why opening this new store is so exciting. Whether you’re donating your unwanted stuff or you’re shopping for a bargain, every item sold helps us support local children and families right here in Wakefield. We look forward to seeing you soon!”

James White, centre manager of Trinity Walk, said: “It’s brilliant to see our long-term partnership with Forget Me Not move to a new level. Their new store and donation point here looks fantastic and will allow us to work even closer on the events we run to raise money for them, including the hugely popular Star Walk experience and free Santa’s grotto at Christmas.”

Located above Sainsburys in this busy shopping centre, the Forget Me Not shop can be found at Lower Trinity Walk and is open Monday to Saturday 9am-4.30pm and Sundays 10am-4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad