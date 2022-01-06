Former Airedale dinner lady Florence is 100 years old

Florence was thrilled with her card from the Queen.

Until very recently, Florence lived an independent life and puts her good health down to a lifetime of healthy, home-cooked food.

Her daughter Pamela said: “Mam has always been there for us. She has always put her family first and is a caring and loving person.”

Florence was born in Pontefract in 1921 to Agnes and John Richard Harvey, the eldest of five children.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Florence had a birthday celebration at Cymar House in Castleford.

It was a happy childhood but a hard one as her father was a miner who took part in the general strike of 1926.

Florence worked at one of the Pontefract liquorice works before and after World War Two and spent the war years at the Thorpe Arch ammunition depot where she drove a forklift truck.

She married Albert, her husband of 54 years in August 1946, and the couple had five children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Albert died suddenly in 2000, aged 76.

Florence worked as a dinner lady at a number of schools including Oyster Park, Airedale High and Airedale Juniors from where she retired aged 62.

Pamela said: “She made lifelong friends working at the school and she and my dad used to go with them to Benidorm every year from 1973 to 1998.”

For many years Florence also organised coffee mornings to raise money for cystic fibrosis as her eldest granddaughter Rebecca died of the condition in 2009 aged just 27.