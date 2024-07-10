Former Castleford Poundstretcher store set to be converted into new shops
The owners of the derelict landmark building say the proposals will help secure its future.
The property, on Carlton Street, has been empty since 2018 but is seen as integral to town regeneration plans.
Attempts by Wakefield Council to acquire it failed earlier this year as the authority was unable to reach a deal with owners Bartonvale Ltd.
The company has now put forward a planning application to sub-divide the old store into four smaller shops.
If approved, work will involve the installation of new customer entrances and aluminium shop fronts.
A planning statement submitted on behalf of the company says: “The face of retail is changing, as stores adapt to several new challenges. And it’s starting to manifest itself in changes to the size of retail spaces.”
The document says previous attempts to market the building in its current format as a large store attracted no expressions of interest from retailers.
The council had been hoping to buy the building as part of a major town centre regeneration scheme after being awarded £24m of government Town Deal funding.
Its plans included demolishing it to make way for a new skills hub and training centre to be run by the Castleford Tigers Foundation, the charitable arm of the town’s professional rugby league club.
The deal fell through after the council and Bartonvale were unable to agree on the sale price.
In May, a spokesperson for the company confirmed that it wanted £500,000 for the sale.
Mark Lynam, the council’s corporate director for regeneration and economic growth, said the sum was five times higher than a valuation from an independent third party and “too high a price to pay with public money.”