Former council leader Peter Box nominated to become Honorary Alderman

Wakefield Council’s former long-serving leader has been nominated to be awarded the title of Honorary Alderman.

Peter Box led the authority for 21 years, during which time was awarded a CBE for his services to local government.

Mr Box also represented Altofts and Whitwood ward for almost 36 years, before resigning to take over as chairman of the now-defunct Welcome to Yorkshire tourism body in 2019.

He took over as leader of the Labour-controlled authority in 1998 and was credited with overseeing a number of large infrastructure projects across the district, including Xscape in Glasshoughton and the Hepworth Gallery in Wakefield, which opened in 2011.

Under the Local Government Act 1972, the council can award the title of Honorary Alderman to those who have provided outstanding services as past councillors.

Mr Box has been nominated by the three current serving councillors for Altofts and Whitwood for his “eminence and enhancement of the council’s reputation.”

The nomination, by Jacqueline Speight, Jo Hepworth and Josie Pritchard, states: “During his tenure the council’s reputation was enhanced many times.

“Through his work he has made a significant difference to the lives of others within the area.

Wakefield Council leader Peter Box

“His support for the arts and cultural sector especially has been exceptional and has enhanced Wakefield’s reputation, as exemplified by the establishment under his leadership of the nationally and internationally renowned art gallery.

The councillors also praised Mr Box for his work in helping to deliver the £21m Aspire @ThePark leisure centre, in Pontefract.

The former leader continues to serve as a trustee of Wakefield Theatre Royal and Spectrum People, a charity which supports vulnerable adults and young people across the district.

He is also chair of Age UK Wakefield.

Former Wakefield Council leader Peter Box.

The council’s ethics and governance committee will consider the nomination at a meeting on Thursday (June 19).

The committee has also been asked to consider a nomination for former councillor Jacqui Williams to also be made an Honorary Alderman.

Ms Williams represented Stanley and Outwood East ward from 2004 up until her retirement in 2022.

During that time she served as the district’s mayor and deputy chair of the planning and highways committee.

Nominations also have to be agreed by two-thirds of councillors in a vote at an extraordinary meeting.