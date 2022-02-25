Former England star heading for Castleford

The event, organised by local company, AG Memorabilia, will see the ex professional giving a talk on his illustrious career.

There will also be a question and answer session with ‘Merse’, who played for several clubs as well as 21 times for England in the 1990s.

He also had well-documented struggles off the pitch.

Merson in action for Middlesbrough.

Starting his career at Arsenal, he made his debut for the Gunners in 1986, and went on to win the league title twice, the FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup.

His career was put in jeopardy in 1994 when he publicly announced was an alcoholic, and was addicted to cocaine and gambling, and went to rehab.

But he was able to put his career back on track in 1997 when he signed for Middlesbrough, where he helped his new side win promotion back to the Premier League and gaining his place back in the England squad.

He went onto sign for Aston Villa and then Portsmouth, before finishing his league career at Walsall.

Merson is now a pundit for Sky Sports, and continues to talk openly about his addictions.

The event on Wednesday, April 6 will be held at Liquid Spirit, on Castleford’s Powell Street.

Tickets are £25 and £40 for a meet and greet and a photo with the England star.