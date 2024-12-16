Former hotel site opposite Pontefract Racecourse set to be turned into housing development

Outline planning permission has been granted to build 150 homes on land previously occupied by the Parkside Hotel, Pontefract. Google image 2024

The site of a former hotel opposite Pontefract Racecourse looks set to be turned into a housing development.

Wakefield Council has granted outline planning permission for 150 homes to be built on land off Park Road, close to junction 32 of the M62.

The site used to be occupied by the Parkside Hotel until it closed in 2009.

The building was then destroyed by a fire in 2012 and demolished.

Parkside Hotel shortly before closing in 2009. Google image

The Harworth Group plans to build a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties across the five-hectare site.

The development is expected to include a range of apartments, terraced and semi-detached houses.

The scheme also includes creating a central public open space.

An electrical substation and a surface water attenuation tank would be located to the south eastern corner of the site.

The developer will have to submit a more detailed planning application to the local authority before any work can begin.

Six people objected to the proposals citing concerns that more homes in the area would add to traffic congestion problems on Park Road.

Other concerns were raised about a lack of local infrastructure, including doctors, dentists and childcare places, to support more housing.

A planning officer’s report said the development would “generate a shortfall” of primary and secondary school places.

The council has requested the developer to contribute £796,000 towards the cost of providing more education places.

The report said the scheme was likely to “result in a high standard of housing environment.”

It adds: “The proposed development is acceptable in principle and, subject to the imposition of planning conditions, there are no technical reasons to withhold planning permission.”