Only the mighty power of “magic human being” Rob Burrow and his legacy could bring together an eclectic mix of rugby names in the shape of a recently retired Super League referee; a man who went onto wear the Leeds Rhinos’ famous ‘7’ shirt; and a former British and Irish Lions international.

Ben Thaler, Luke Gale and John Bentley were all at Headingley Stadium this morning (Thursday) previewing what will be a ground-breaking and historical occasion on Sunday (November, 17) as the sports of rugby league and rugby union combine for a special hybrid match in memory of Rhinos hero Rob.

The “745 Game” was an idea between Rob, who sadly passed away from MND in June, and former Leicester Tigers star Ed Slater who was diagnosed with the disease in 2022, with the distinctive name for the match deriving from the numbers worn by Rob (7) and Ed (4), along with Scottish rugby union legend Doddie Weir (5).

The match itself, which will kick off at 3pm, will see former stars of both codes come together, with all funds raised supporting the MND community.

Luke Gale, John Bentley and Ben Thaler were at Headingley to preview Sunday's inaugral 'The 745 Game'.

“It was an easy sell,” admitted Gale who will be representing the rugby league side. “I said straight away that I’d do it.”

The half-back has only just hung up his boots after retiring from the game last month. His last action was to help Wakefield Trinity clinch victory in the Championship Grand Final against Toulouse, which in turn secured the treble.

On Sunday, Gale will return to AMT Headingley - “the home of Rob Burrow” - and to the very same seat he always perched in within the home dressing room, having captained his hometown club to Challenge Cup glory in 2020.

“I loved playing here,” he said. “I’m a Leeds lad, I was a Leeds fan as a kid and I had the opportunity to come back and play here and sit in this very seat, in this spot. It just adds to it.

“It makes it a little bit extra special that I’ll be sitting in my old seat. It feels like a home away from home.

“It’s a great event for Headingley, which is the home of Rob Burrow. I am really looking forward to the occasion and I hope everyone will get down and support a great cause. Hopefully it can be the first of many.”

He added: “There’s been some momentum building and it sounds like it’s going to be a great day. It has brought so many people together from different codes.

“Everything you’ve done in your career, the best memories I have are through teammates. Lifting the Cup in Covid times, it brings back so many great memories.

Luke Gale dives over for a Wakefield try in 2024. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“For Ed and for Rob, that’s why all these great names are showing up and showing their respect.”

There are star names for both sides, including the likes of former England rugby union internationals Danny Cipriani, Billy Twelvetrees and Matt Banahan, who will be up against England rugby league internationals such as Keith Senior, Adrian Morley and Danny McGuire.

There will also be a famous face in the middle as Thaler, who recently announced his own retirement after refereeing over 700 senior matches in a 24-year career, joins rugby union official Frank Murphy in taking charge of the 13 v 13 affair.

Confirming how the retirement only “lasted 20 minutes”, Thaler said: “When it was announced I was retiring, Lindsey Burrow messaged me, congratulations to start with and then she asked if I would do her a favour. It is more of an honour.

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow's children, Macy, Maya and Jackson, bring out the match ball to referee Ben Thaler. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

“You can’t not love his (Rob’s) kids or Lindsey for everything they have done. It is quite humbling to be asked to be involved and it really is an honour for me.

“It is an honour to referee the game. It got great impetus from the start. The concept is brilliant. If you are a fan of both codes then I would definitely suggest coming down because it will be something unique in terms of how both codes are played.”

And although he was brought up in the rugby league heartlands in Normanton, Thaler is no stranger to the other code, having played rugby union at school.

“We didn’t play rugby league at Freeston High as it was then. Union was something I had to play at high school but I had no idea of the rules because we were all rugby league lads. We had no idea what was going on.

“That won’t happen on Sunday. Me and Frank have already spoken about letting the game flow. And with the rugby league rules and rugby union rules combined, that can actually make it free flowing more.

“I actually think this could show rugby union could help rugby league flow more. It will be interesting to see the dynamic.”

There was one person in the Leeds Rhinos dressing room, where the media day for The 745 Game was happening, who knew all about both codes and, of course, the historical split in 1895.

Originally an amateur union player, Dewsbury-born Bentley played for Sale and made his England debut aged 21 in 1988, before switching codes and enjoying spells at Leeds and Halifax.

He then moved back to union, to Newcastle, where a friendship with Doddie started and would then blossom over many years until his sad passing from MND in 2022.

The former Cleckheaton great said: “It’s remarkable. You have two sports which were one initially. They are two great sports but very, very different. Rugby League being very fast and dynamic and confrontational.

“The fact they are both coming together, with players on both sides who have had celebrated rugby careers, to support one amazing cause, is testament to the individuals they are and the sport that we share.

“It is a terrible condition (MND). I was very fortunate to be very good friends with Doddie. I had a two-year period playing with him at Newcastle. I also experienced the challenge of the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

“My relationship was extended to another 15 years when we went all over the world speaking at dinners in Hong Kong, the Philippines, all over the place. We shared some great stories and some great memories.

“Rob too was an amazing young man. They were both flawless individuals. If anybody had the opportunity to spend any time with either of them you’d always walk away from that experience feeling a little bit better about yourself.

“They were magic human beings. Ed’s got his own challenge now and a fight on his hands. It’s about trying to establish a cause and do what we can.”

That magical nature of Rob, Doddie and Ed has now brought both codes of rugby together for Sunday’s showpiece occasion, where there will be unlimited tackles in a team’s own half but six tackles once the attacking team passes halfway.

On Rob’s significant and magical impact at Leeds, Gale said: “It is poignant because I was the seven at this club, the number Rob graced for so many years.

“I could never do it justice, even if I played for 25 years. I have still got my shirts from Leeds, when I had the seven and they will be with me forever.

“Rob scored so many great tries, in big games as well. When I came back and got chance to play number seven and Rob got his illness, I remember he gave our shirts out for the Challenge Cup game in 2020.

“I have still got that number seven hung up in my wardrobe. It’s one that holds a great place for me, I won’t ever let that one go. It meant so much.

“Rob has done so much for this club, for our game and for MND. He didn’t have to be so open about it, but the way he has gone about it, it’s everything he was as a player.

“I know his family and I am sure they are proud. It should be a great occasion.”

Tickets for the game can be purchased here: https://tickets.therhinos.co.uk/selection/event/seat?perfId=10228873412592&ot=0>mStepTracking=true