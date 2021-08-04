Former Leeds United players are set to take part in a fundraising football match for former Rhinos star Rob Burrow and MND Foundation

It has been organised by Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos fan Darren Powell, who has arranged a string of charity games to raise cash for good causes.

It has been organised by Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos fan Darren Powell, who has arranged a string of charity games to raise cash for good causes.

The match is set to take place at Ossett United’s Ingfield Stadium on Prospect Road, Osset, on Sunday (Aug 8).

Gates open at 11am and kick off is at 1pm.

Darren said Ex-Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny is set to play in the game along with former United players Ben Parker and Matthew Kilgallon.

Darren said 1,300 tickets have been sold and he is hoping it will be a 2,000 capacity crowd as tickets - priced at £5 adults and £3 concessions - will be available on the day at the gate.

The game has been rearranged after previously being set for July 18.

Darren has helped to raise more than £70,000 over the last five years with his charity team called The Kews, named in memory of a friend who died of cancer.

Darren, from Wakefield, said Rob and his family are due to watch the fundraising football match this Sunday

Darren said Rob’s children will be mascots at the game.

Darren said also due to play is former Liverpool star Neil Ruddock, along with former Hull City player Dean Windass, ex-Manchester City player Lee Crooks, former Norwich City star Oli Johnson and Andy Holdsworth, formerly of Huddersfield Town.