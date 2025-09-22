Wakefield’s former National Probation Service centre looks set to be converted into an apartment block.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to transform the derelict site close to the city centre into 40 flats and commercial premises.

The 1970s building has been vacant for around three years since probation services were relocated to new premises at Burgage Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme, by Built UK Ltd, proposes adding two extra floors above the site’s main building, plus a further penthouse apartment, to create a five-storey structure which would provide 31 residential units.

Wakefield\'s former National Probation Service centre looks set to be converted into an apartment block. Plans have been submitted to transform the derelict site on Lawefield Lane into 40 flats and commercial premises. Image: Sterling Design & Manage

The developer wants to build a second block nearby to include nine flats.

The plans also include retaining a smaller existing building on the site to provide seven commercial and office units.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said: “The building has been vacant for a number of years, with this reflected in the appearance of the building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme includes a range of one and two-bed properties as well a “significant number” of three bedroom family homes “to suit most urban space requirements.”

According to the report, the developer has had “pre-application discussions” with Wakefield Council planning officers, who “advised that the location of development is considered to be acceptable in principle.”

It added: “The development was considered to be an efficient use of land. . . and would likely be considered an improvement to the existing situation due to bringing a currently vacant building back into use.

“Overall it is considered that the development would enhance the character and appearance of the building and respond positively to the surrounding area by virtue of the high quality and sympathetic design proposed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is opposite Lawefield Lane Primary School, which is registered as a building of local interest, and close to a number of listed buildings.

A further report accompanying the application said: “The proposed works can be carried out without having an adverse impact on the designated heritage assets in which the proposal lies.”

The proposal swere submitted on Thursday (September 18) and officers are to determine the application.