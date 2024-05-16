Former Ossett headteacher, who received OBE for services to education, passes away aged 90

John Horn, headteacher at Ossett School from 1979-1994, passed away at home in Melton Mowbray age 90 on May 15

Former Ossett headteacher and rotary club member for 40 years, John Walter Horn OBE, has passed away aged 90.

Mr Horn was headteacher at Ossett School from 1979-1994 and was awarded an OBE for services to education in 1994.

John arrived at Ossett School after six years as the headteacher at Aireborough Grammar School in Guiseley, where he oversaw the school's transition from a grammar school to a state comprehensive.

He was a passionate supporter of the state system and used his position as President of the Secondary Heads’ Association to champion the comprehensive school system.

He made national headlines in April 1990 when in his speech to the Association’s conference he called on cabinet ministers to show their faith in the state system by sending their children to comprehensives.

He claimed: “Call me naive, foolish, idealistic if you like, but logic decrees that if Prince William and Prince Harry and the sons, daughters and grandchildren of ministers, MPs, civil servants and local politicians were all destined for their local comprehensive, then the state system would be dramatically improved in a very short time.”

At Ossett he was renowned for being a regular fixture on the touch line for school teams at the weekend having been a talented sportsman himself, playing rugby union for Leicester Tigers and even being offered the chance to go professional with Bradford Northern in the 1950s.

He was also a keen member of Rotary for 40 years, starting in Aireborough and including more than 20 years in Ossett where he was twice the President.

John and wife Jane were married in 1960.

He also served as President in his final club Melton Mowbray.

Whenever he travelled, especially to France, he would seek out the local Rotary Club and join them for their weekly lunch meetings.

After retiring from teaching in 1994 he went on to serve the West Yorkshire Police Authority for eight years as an independent member, a role he enjoyed greatly.

For most of his life in Wakefield, the family home was Netherton Hall, Netherton, where he used to enjoy giving tours for the children from the primary school across the road.

Buckingham Palace in 1994.

After a few years at Westfield Cottage in Ossett, he moved south to Leicestershire, where he had family links as a child, with his wife Jane whom he married in 1960 after meeting at The Leys School in Cambridge.

Mr Horn passed away on May 15 at home in Melton Mowbray.

He leaves four children, Rachel, Matt, Barney and Dan as well as six grandchildren and great grand daughter Mila.