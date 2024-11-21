Former paratrooper from Featherstone recognised at Animal Star Awards for taxi services to pets and owners across Pontefract and Wakefield
Chris, a former paratrooper from Cleethorpes, now lives in Featherstone and works as a pet taxi driver for Pets 2 Places across the Wakefield and Pontefract area.
Chris won a Highly Commended award within the New Pet Business category at the Animal Star Awards ceremony for the North of England, which took place in Nottingham on November 9.
Speaking about his work as a pet taxi driver, Chris said: “I just do what I do, I get the job done, help the people and their pets and it’s all good.
"I love it, being able to help the pets and the owners when they don’t have anyone else to help them. It’s no bother at all.”
Chris started his role as a pet taxi driver in September 2023, which sees him transporting pets and their owners to and from dog kennels or to vet appointments, sometimes in life-threatening situations.
The pet taxi driver previously told the Express how one journey saw him pulling over at the roadside to help deliver a French Bulldog’s eight puppies whilst en route from Pontefract to a vet surgery in Morley, whilst another situation saw Chris drive to Plymouth at 3am to rescue two Labradors who were due to be put to sleep.
Chris has also supported owners and their pets to put-to-sleep appointments, ensuring the pet is comfortable in the car and sometimes attending the appointment with the owner in order to support them.
Chris said he got into the role after seeing pet owners in his local community struggle with transport to and from vet appointments, with some taxi businesses refusing animals due to company policy or pet hair.
The Animal Star Awards were established in 2016 to provide recognition for animals and humans “for the extraordinary things that they do for one another”. More information about the Animal Star Awards can be found on its website.
