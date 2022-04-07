Former Pontefract merchant seaman sought by fellow crew member
Former merchant seaman Trevor Marshall is trying to locate fellow crew member Gordon Hanks who came from Pontefract.
By Julie Marshall
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 11:43 am
The pair joined the cargo ship Celtic Monarch in February 1963 in Immingham and signed off in May 1964 in Amagasaki, Japan before flying home.
Mr Marshall said: " We were all 18-year-old teenagers and after signing off we went back to our own destinations on leave.
"Although we had grown close after such a long trip we rarely joined ships together again."
Mr Marshall has managed to trace some members of the crew via online sources but has found no trace of Mr Hanks and would love to hear from him.
He can be contacted on [email protected]