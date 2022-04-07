Former Pontefract merchant seaman sought by fellow crew member

Former merchant seaman Gordon Hanks from Pontefract

The pair joined the cargo ship Celtic Monarch in February 1963 in Immingham and signed off in May 1964 in Amagasaki, Japan before flying home.

Mr Marshall said: " We were all 18-year-old teenagers and after signing off we went back to our own destinations on leave.

"Although we had grown close after such a long trip we rarely joined ships together again."

Mr Marshall has managed to trace some members of the crew via online sources but has found no trace of Mr Hanks and would love to hear from him.