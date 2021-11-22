Former pub will become a convenience store

The Junction on Pontefract Road has been shut for two years.

Property advisor, Christie & Co, says the The Junction in Featherstone has been sold to an "experienced convenience retailer".

The Junction on Pontefract Road sits opposite Colliers Court, a new housing development which will provide 450 new homes.

The former pub, which has been closed for two years, was identified as a retail opportunity.

Following an open day which generated 13 offers, the purchaser was sourced and the property was sold within six weeks of launching to the market.

The successful buyer is retail operator, Kailasapillai Sivathasan of Jay Retail Limited who has bought several stores in his portfolio.

Alex Rex, Business Agent in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team said: “We were instructed to sell The Junction off the back of completing several other sales in the surrounding area, including the Wakey Tavern, and we were inundated with interest.