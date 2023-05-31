Former social club set to be demolished to make way for five new homes

Wakefield Council has granted outline planning permission for properties to be built on land occupied by the former Glasshoughton Social Club.

Documents submitted to the local authority say the club, on School Lane, Glasshoughton, has not been in use “for some time.”

The club dates back to 1891.

Wakefield Council has granted outline planning permission for properties to be built on land occupied by the former Glasshoughton Social Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application, submitted by trustees of the club, includes the demolition of the club to build the properties.

The site also includes neighbouring allotments.

The council has received one letter of objection from one resident, claiming the land would be better used to build a new club to provide a meeting place for the local community.

The objection also refers to the possibility of a restrictive covenant preventing development.

In response, a letter submitted on behalf of the trustees says: “Whilst we recognise the comments that have been made in terms of retention of the land in community use, the social club has been vacant for some time, there is a clear instruction from the trustees of Glasshoughton Social Club to bring forward proposals for residential development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no planning policies or other material planning considerations that would prevent the site being redeveloped for residential use.”

A more detailed planning application would have to be submitted before any building can take place.

A council officer’s report states that it is unlikely that any new properties would have a detrimental impact on neighbouring homes.

The plan is also considered acceptable to highways officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad