Former Sunday Times architecture and design writer to speak at Wakefield Civic Society event
As part of their 60th Anniversary celebrations, Wakefield Civic Society is hosting a number of high-profile guest speakers throughout the year.
This month, the Society welcomes Hugh Pearman MBE, former design and architecture writer for the Sunday Times, who will be talking about his latest book - ‘About Architecture: An Essential Guided in 55 Buildings’ published by Yale University Press.
The book looks at architecture in a different way – taking 11 types of buildings – from civic buildings and housing to places of education and religion, museums and even gardens, and then discusses five examples of each type in more detail.
Examples are taken from across the world and include both ancient and modern. The talk will be of interest to anyone interested in the way buildings are designed – not just architects.
Hugh will also be talking about his new role as Chair of the Twentieth Century Society and explaining the work of the Society in helping to save the very best of modern architecture.
Hugh worked for three decades as architecture and design critic of The Sunday Times, edited the award-winning Journal of the Royal Institute of British Architects, and has written extensively for other media.
He was one of the founders of the Stirling Prize for Architecture, and the originator of the more recent MacEwen Award celebrating ‘Architecture for the Common Good’.
Pearman was awarded the MBE in 2019 for services to architecture. He is not an architect.
The talk is on Thursday, May 16, starting at 7.30pm and will be given at CAPA College, Wakefield.
You do not have to be a member of the Civic Society to attend and there is no charge for admission. Tickets can be booked on-line via the Society.
To find out more about this event and other talks lined up by the Society in the coming months, have a look at the Society’s web page – https://wakefieldcivicsociety.org.uk/events/
