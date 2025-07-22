Former Super League referee helps residents tackle battery storage plans at village farm

Proposals for a battery energy storage system at a village farm have been rejected.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors refused the scheme to install 24 containerised battery units on a one-hectare site at Cooksland Farm at Old Snydale, near Normanton.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee turned down the development on the grounds that it was inappropriate use of the greenbelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors were urged to reject the scheme by former Super League referee Ben Thaler, who spoke on behalf of more than 100 village residents opposed to the plan.

Former Super League referee Ben Thaler (third from right), spoke on behalf of more than 100 Old Snydale residents opposed to plans for a battery energy storage system in the village.

Mr Thaler told the meeting at Wakefield Town Hall: “This application poses unacceptable risks to public safety, infrastructure, and local wellbeing.”

BESS facilities take in power from renewable energy sources and then release it back to the National Grid when demand is high.

The plan, put forward by YLEM Energy, also proposed building an access road to the facility which would be capable of storing 50MW of renewable energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report said it could take up to seven years for the BESS to be completed “to allow for any technical issues that may arise during the connection process.”

Councillors have been refused proposals for a battery energy storage system (BESS) Cooksland Farm in Old Snydale, near Normanton. Image: Lanpro

A total of 117 people opposed the plan, with some stating it was “not appropriate for this village location.

Others said the facility would be too close to residential properties and cause disturbance for residents during the construction phase.

Mr Thaler, who lives in the village, told committee members: “The disruption to the local area and its residents during construction will be severe and prolonged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Vulnerable residents, including those in an elderly care home, face road closures, noise pollution, and daily safety concerns.

Former rugby league referee officiating a Super League before his retirement in September last year.

“The access route is entirely unsuitable. Cooksland Lane is a narrow, unadopted farm track with poor road conditions and a 7.5-tonne weight limit.

“It cannot support HGV traffic, emergency access, or construction vehicles.

“If this development proceeds, residents could become entirely cut off in an emergency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thaler said “critical sites” within one mile of the village, including a police station and the Vico Homes social housing maintenance depot, could be impacted if there was a fire at the BESS facility.

Mr Thaler, who retired from officiating in rugby league’s top tier last year, added: “In the event of a major incident, emergency services and housing maintenance across the district could be paralysed.

“The development would destroy arable farmland, hedgerows, impact bat habitats, biodiversity and worsen flooding on a site already prone to waterlogging.

“The application process has inaccuracies, lack of public engagement, and failure to align with local plans and green belt policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local stakeholders, including directly affected residents, have not been adequately consulted, which for a scheme of this magnitude is simply unacceptable.”

Aidan Van De Weyer, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said the renewable energy scheme would contribute to net zero targets by efficiently harnessing power from wind and solar farms.

He said: “We have worked very hard with officers to minimise the impact on highways, heritage assets and ecology.

“Large schemes like this are relatively new and it is understandable that there are concerns about the risks that they could pose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the UK there have been two fires. In each case the fires have been kept to a single container. Safety standards have improved hugely.

“There are many measures in place to ensure that this scheme is as safe as possible.”

Ten public comments of support were submitted in favour of the facility

Supporters said it was “important to embrace new technology to help switch to renewable energy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officer Chris Kenyon told the meeting that no technical consultants had objected to the plan.

He said: “The site does sit within the greenbelt and there must be benefits associated with the scheme which amount to very special circumstances.

“There are already large pylons running through the fields so there is already electrical infrastructure in the landscape.

“The development as proposed attracts significant weight owing to the need to facilitate renewable infrastructure to meet net zero targets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committee member Steve Tulley said he had concerns about the location of the facility and access road after going on a site visit with other councillors prior to the meeting.

He said: “You’ve all on to get a horse and cart down there.

“I’m not convinced that you could get an emergency vehicle down there.

“It sits close to houses. It’s in the greenbelt.

“Why the hell are we sticking this in the middle of Snydale when there could be a thousand-and-one other places it could go?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just think it is unfair and it should be totally rejected. It’s unacceptable for the people who live in that village.”

Committee members refused the scheme by three votes to two, with one councillor abstaining.

Committee chair Darren Byford told the meeting it was likely that the applicant would make an appeal against the decision to the Planning Inspectorate.