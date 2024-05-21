Former TSB bank to be partly demolished to build garage for funeral cars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former TSB bank is to be partly demolished so a garage to park funeral cars can be built.

Wakefield Council has approved the plan to knock down part of the building in Normanton.

The property, on Market Place, has been vacant since the bank branch closed in 2019.

The scheme includes demolishing a boiler room and store rooms at the rear of the site, off Webster Place.

A new garage will then be built to park two vehicles used by neighbouring business RJ Burgess funeral directors.

An application submitted on behalf of the company says the garage will be in use between 9am and 4.30am, Monday to Friday.

Planning permission was granted in 2021 to convert the building into a fast food takeaway and four apartments.

But work on the development has not started and planning consent for the work is due to expire in September.

A report said partial demolition of the building “would not significantly impact” upon the former bank building which could be used for retail or commercial purposes in the future.

The planning officer’s report says: “The proposed development comprises of the addition of a new covered garage to be used to park two vehicles associated with the neighbouring commercial business.”