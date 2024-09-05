Planning permission has been granted to turn a former Wakefield children’s home into a house share for adults.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council approved proposals for the property on Batley Road, Flanshaw, to be turned into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) despite an objection from a local councillor.

David Pickersgill, councillor for Wakefield North ward, opposed the scheme, saying there was a shortage of family homes in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Pickergill also said the increased number of residents in the property could also lead to more traffic accessing a narrow access road next to it.

Planning permission has been granted to turn a former children's home on Batley Road, Flanshaw, Wakefield, into a HMO.

The council previously granted permission for the house, at the junction of Flanshaw Lane, to become a children’s home in 2019.

It provided accommodation for up to four children with “a range of complex needs”.

Planning officers gave the go- ahead to a new application for a change of use of the building to allow up to six people to live there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant also plans to carry out work on the property, including repositioning internal walls and installing en-suite bathrooms.

Coun Pickergill said: “There is considerable demand for large family homes in the area, whether to accommodate grandparents, because of above average family size or because people need space to work from home.

“I am also concerned at vehicle access – cars already use a ginnel which should only be used by pedestrians and pushchairs to access parking at the front of the house.

“I would certainly not wish to see greater use of the ginnel by cars with more adult occupants of the house as an HMO.”

An officer’s report said the scheme complied with planning legislation and “constitutes permitted development.”