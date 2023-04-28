Former Wakefield maternity hospital building should not be demolished, says conservation officer

Heritage campaigners have have been trying to save the Victorian property on Blenheim Road, St John’s, from being bulldozed.

The property was the city’s maternity hospital from 1919 until 1935.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developer Milner Homes has applied to Wakefield Council to demolish the property and build six town houses on the site.

Heritage campaigners have have been trying to save the Victorian property on Blenheim Road, St John’s, from being bulldozed.

More than 70 people have objected to the scheme, with residents opposed to the loss of a historic building.

Others say the proposals are not in keeping with the St John’s area and will lead to a loss of privacy for neighbouring residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attempts to get the property listed were turned down last year.

Historic England said the building “does not demonstrate exceptional quality” required to qualify for listed status.

But a conservation officer has recommended that the property be saved.

A report states: “The bar for national listing is set high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst 28 Blenheim Road does not fulfil this test of national interest, nevertheless, it is clearly of strong local interest in the context of the development of Wakefield’s suburbs.”

The property was built in 1889 and designed by J W Connon, a well-known architect of his time who also worked on the Metropole Hotel in Leeds.

It was the home to Rev Andrew Chalmers, vicar at Wakefield Unitarian Chapel, until his death in 1912.

The property was the city’s maternity hospital from 1919 until Manygates Maternity Hospital was opened in 1935.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is thought the house was divided into flats in the 1930s, not long after it ceased to be the maternity home, and it has been used as flats ever since.

The report continues: “The proposed development does not, in my view, enhance the character of the local area through its layout, form and materials.

“The loss of the Victorian villa which is constructed in high quality traditional materials and detailing, thereby making an important contribution to the streetscene and local area, is not supported from a heritage perspective.