Former Wakefield nightclub and dance hall to be converted into apartments

A former dance hall and nightclub in Wakefield city centre is to be converted into 25 apartments.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead to convert the old Queen Street Hall into housing.

The building, which faces onto Market Street and Queen Street, has been “dilapidated” for more than a decade, according to documents submitted to the local authority.

The scheme involves adding three floors to the 19th century property to create a six-storey building.

The Queen Street Hall building in Wakefield city centre is to be converted into apartments. Google image

Designs include a range of one and two-bedroom flats with penthouses and a terrace on the top floor.

The ground floor and lower ground floor had previously been used for commercial business use, including a mattress production company.

Consent for a similar scheme, to include student accommodation to the upper floors, was previously granted by the council in 2011 but the work was not carried out and planning permission expired.

The property was a Methodist chapel when it was built in 1838 and extended in 1880 before becoming an entertainment venue.

A statement submitted on behalf of applicant SKA Real Estate Investments UK said the scheme would “provide good quality new residential living units to support local and national targets.”

Proposals include retaining and restoring the “attractive façade” of the Market Street side of the building.

The site is close to the a Upper Westgate conservation area.

The authority’s conservation officer raised no objection to the scheme, saying the restoration of original features of the building was “welcomed.”

A report said: “The upwards extension to the building would modernise its appearance and improve the building’s impact on the streetscene and the character of the area.

“In terms of general design, the street scene plans shows that the proposal would not be out of keeping or over dominant in the area.”

The report added that the scheme complied with local and national planning policies.