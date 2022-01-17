Foster carers urgently needed in Wakefield

Wakefield Council is urging residents to consider taking a change direction by joining its dedicated team of foster carers.

People from all walks life, including those who are retired, those currently not in work and those with other great life experience – may not realise they can put themselves forward for these very rewarding roles.

Everyday skills that many people take for granted, such as having strong communication skills and being patient with others, are vital qualities in fostering and can help change a local child’s life for the better.

The council is encouraging residents to consider how the many skills they’ve learned from life experience and in their careers, could be transferred into a new role as a foster carer.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “At this time of year many people reflect on the changes they want to make in their lives, and this can include exploring a new direction or new career.

“Foster caring is very rewarding, and we want to recruit more carers in our district who have the skills and passion to support children and help them thrive.”

The council is running a campaign on its fostering Facebook pages @roominwakefield encouraging residents to reflect on how their qualities could make a natural switch to fostering and enrich their lives.

Fostering is also a flexible role. Specific qualifications or experience are not needed, and support and training are provided.

Anyone over the age of 21, whatever their marital status, sexuality, religious or cultural background, or whether or not they have children, can become a foster carer.