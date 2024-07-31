Four-day eco-festival plan approved after organiser allays crime and disorder concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to hold an eco-friendly festival in a park in Wakefield have been approved.

Councillors gave the go-ahead for the event to take place at Newland Park, near Altofts, despite concerns raised by police over the potential for crime and disorder.

The Northern Green Gathering will be held between August 15 and 18 following a licensing sub-committee meeting on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Event organiser Martin Coe attended the hearing to allay West Yorkshire Police concerns.

West Yorkshire Police has objected to a four-day eco-friendly festival being held Newland Park, Wakefield.

The force objected to the granting of a temporary event notice (TEN), saying the application lacked a detailed event management plan or information about security.

Mr Coe produced a 60-page management plan at the meeting which outlined how safety issues would be dealt with.

He apologised to panel members for the late submission of the document.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It is a family-friendly event that has been going in some capacity since 1997.

“The event focuses on environmental issues and green campaigns.

“We welcome people of all ages and cultures. We have a diverse network of people who discuss sustainable ways of living and we have music and a bar as well.”

The TEN permits up to 499 people to attend the gathering which features talks on environmental issues, workshops, children’s activities, food traders and healing practitioners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Coe said people attending would be issued with wristbands and the event would be staffed by experienced security workers and marshals.

The applicant said festival-goers would be searched on entry and there would be regular patrols of the camping area and car park.

He added: “Anyone suspected of carrying illegal items such as drugs or weapons will be searched by security.

“Anyone behaving in a disorderly way will be evicted from the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very unlikely that this will happen at one of our events but we do account for all eventualities.”

Councillors were also told that there would be a welfare and first aid tent and a lost child policy would be in place.

The management plan also included evacuation procedures in the event of a flood or fire.

Previous similar events have been held on a larger scale at Ashbourne, in Derbyshire, and at Coningsby, Lincolnshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Coe explained: “We have never used this site before so we have decided to lower the numbers.”

Police licensing officer PC Toby Warden told the meeting that most of his concerns had been addressed by the management plan.

The officer said it was “frustrating” that he had only been given sight of the document three days before the hearing.

PC Warden said the event was first advertised on Facebook nine months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Our basic concern is why it took so long to get all the information through when they have known the event is going to go ahead since October 2023.”