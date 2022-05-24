'Free Bus Sunday' Free bus travel across West Yorkshire on Jubilee Sunday

All operators with services in West Yorkshire are supporting the day, including major operators Arriva, First and Transdev.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: “With so many events taking place across the region I wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to attend, which is why I worked with local bus operators to fund our Free Bus Sunday for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“If you’re attending events, going shopping in one of our town and city centres or just visiting family and friends, there will be buses to take you there and back for free.

“I often use the bus to travel in West Yorkshire and I hope people who don’t normally do this will take a bus journey and be encouraged to use bus travel more often.

“I want buses to be the first choice for travel in West Yorkshire - not because you don’t have a car, but because they’re more affordable, convenient to use, and better for the environment. I hope I can see as many people as possible on board on ‘Free Bus Sunday on June 5.

No special ticket will be required – passengers can hop on the bus most convenient for them, and make as many trips as they like for free on any journey within West Yorkshire.

“Buses are still the best way to get around West Yorkshire and see the sights or get to work, which is why we are funding almost 120 new zero emission buses and spending £25 million on new and improved routes over the next few years.

“From September we’ll be reducing the cost of the multi-operator, multi-journey WY DaySaver from £5.50 to £4.50, as well as setting a maximum adult fare of £2 for any single journey in West Yorkshire, through our enhanced partnership with bus operators," she said.