Free events and activities this summer at Wakefield, Castleford, Pontefract, South Elmsall and Ossett markets.

Wakefield markets are hosting a summer long, district wide, family funfest!

Summer FunFest is a programme of exciting, interactive, free events that start this Saturday, July 20, at markets across the district.

The summer spectacular includes opportunities to experience life in the circus, become a pirate for the day, hunt for dinosaurs, and meet the Castleford Tigers.

Due to the space required, large-scale events will be hosted at Wakefield City Centre and Castleford Markets, however a programme of smaller events has also been arranged at markets across the district.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “We expect these events will create a carnival-like atmosphere and attract lots of extra people to our city and towns.

“A great programme of summer activities has been put together and we are thrilled that many of our markets are able to participate and welcome visitors from across the district and beyond!”

Over 25 days of fun have been arranged for the whole family to enjoy - from LEGO building and craft workshops to petting zoos and crazy golf.

Children can take part in dance workshops, karate classes, gymnastics and much more. Adults can practice their golf swing, brush up on some first-aid techniques, take part in one of the craft workshops, or tantalise their tastebuds, as the widely acclaimed international food market makes a return to the district.

Summer FunFest events are being funded by the UKSPF and Wakefield District Markets, and will take place at Wakefield City Centre, Castleford, Pontefract, South Elmsall, and Ossett Markets

For more information and a full programme of FREE events please visit: www.wakefield.gov.uk/SummerFunFest

Coun Graham added: “Following £6.4m of improvement work we are thrilled to see how our markets are looking better and how there’s been a renewed passion for them from residents.

“We’ve got more people trading in our markets and footfall has significantly increased. This exciting programme of summer events has been created to showcase how incredible our markets are. I encourage everyone to go along and see for yourself the work the Council has done and enjoy a fantastic family day out.

“All events are completely free of charge as we want children across the district to have an opportunity to have fun and enjoy doing something different this summer.”