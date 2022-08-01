Free football sessions for girls across Wakefield after Lionesses victory Euro 2022 finals

More than 87,000 fans watched winger Chloe Kelly score the winning goal in extra-time, securing the 2-1 victory.
Captain Leah Williamson, who plays for Arsenal, called the victory "the start of a journey."
Inspired by the Lionesses, kid’s football academy Kixx is offering all girls aged from 18 months up to 11 a free session across all of their academies across Wakefield.
Director of Kixx Wakefield, Oliver Spencer, said: “Following the Lionesses' victory at the Women’s Euro 2022 finals last night, Kixx Wakefield is happy to announce that girls will be able to attend a free football session across the district until
the end of August.
“What the Lionesses have achieved during their European campaign is an absolute inspiration to women everywhere.
“They should be so proud of themselves, and we only want to help promote the sport and provide opportunities for the girls of Wakefield to try football.
"We want to encourage the next generation of female football stars to take to the pitch and follow in the footsteps of our hero Lionesses Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly and the rest of the team.
“At Kixx Our goal is simple: to positively impact a child’s life at every opportunity through sport."
Spaces are limited and so parents are encouraged to book a space in advance.
Contact [email protected] to book a space at our various academies across the district. Alternatively, message the Kixx Wakefield page to find your nearest venue.
Kixx currently delivers classes to over 200 children across five academy locations in Wakefield.
As a network, Kixx delivers sessions to over 25,000 children across the UK weekly.
