Free parking across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford for Christmas shoppers

Wakefield Council is offering free parking throughout December to encourage people to do their Christmas shopping across the district.

Starting on Thursday, December 7, shoppers will be able to park their car free of charge after 3pm every Thursday.

Free spaces will be available in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford at council owned car parks and on-street parking areas.

Signs will be displayed on, or next to, parking payment machines to remind people of the dates, which are December 7, 14 and 21.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “We hope people will make the most of this offer and support local retailers in our towns and city centre during the busy Christmas shopping period.”