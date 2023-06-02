Fresh appeal for missing Zac Martin following potential sighting in Outwood

Following enquires police have established Zac may be or may have been wearing clothing including dark paint splattered jogging bottoms and a black paint spattered Dewalt Gilet.

Wakefield District CID is continuing a significant number of enquiries to find 26-year-old Zac and is investigating a potential sighting of him in the Colliery Approach area of Outwood yesterday evening (Thursday June 1).

He is thought to have changed his clothing and been in the Outwood area since last weekend.

These items and a black holdall containing tools were recently removed from a house under rennovation in Outwood.

In the Colliery Close sighting a man matching Zac’s description was seen wearing paint splattered trousers but also beige top.

He is described as white, and around 6ft tall with dark hair which he may have tried to cut in recent days.

T/DCI Stacey Atkinson of Wakefield CID said: “We are continuing a very wide range of enquiries to find Zac and while we have had a potential recent sighting of him, we remain concerned about his welfare given how long he has now been missing.

“The Outwood area remains the focus of our search activity with strong evidence now emerging that Zac may have been sheltering in a home under renovation and in outbuildings there.

“We again appeal to residents living in the Outwood/Wakefield area to check any sheds, garages, farm buildings or any outbuildings in case he has been seeking refuge in them.

“Zac’s parents, family and friends are concerned for the amount of time he has been missing and want to ensure his safety, and we continue to appeal for anyone who may have seen him to contact us.”

