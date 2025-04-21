From a soak in a jacuzzi to therapy and exercise groups the Prince of Wales Hospice expands its Wellbeing services
Since its launch two years ago, the hospice’s wellbeing service has grown and evolved to meet the needs of the community.
This year, they have introduced more wellbeing groups and educational videos, making their support more accessible than ever, allowing more people to benefit from their expert care at a time that suits them.
Jo Dunford, Wellbeing Lead at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “We know that dealing with a life-limiting illness can be incredibly challenging, not just for patients but also their families and carers.
"Whether it’s through our group activities, one-to-one sessions, informative workshops or online resources, we’re here to support our community.”
The Prince of Wales Hospice offers the following activities:
- Drop-In Session in the Community - Notcutts Victoria Garden Centre: Tuesdays, 1pm-3pm. Meet the Wellbeing team, find peer support and learn more about the services. No booking required
- Complementary Therapy Group - Tuesdays, 2pm–3pm at The Prince of Wales Hospice. Focuses on relaxation and symptom management, addressing stress, anxiety, and pain. Booking required
- Counselling and Listening Service - A friendly ear for those in need of support. Face-to- face or over the phone sessions are available at a time that suits you.
- Wellbeing Information Sessions – Practical and informative sessions to help you navigate the important aspects of care, future planning, and health management. Booking required.
- Bathing Service - Available weekdays at The Prince of Wales Hospice. Offering those with frailty or mobility challenges a relaxing soak in a state-of-the-art Jacuzzi bath with assistance from friendly staff. Suggested donation: £15. Booking required.
- Exercise Groups, kindly funded by Sovereign Health Care – Group sessions aimed at improving physical function in a supportive setting for all levels of ability. Booking required.
- Craft Group - Fridays, 10:30am–12:30pm at The Prince of Wales Hospice. Engage in a creative activity, offering an opportunity to relax and unwind in a supportive environment with other people. Booking required.
- To find out more and book on the wellbeing sessions, visit www.pwh.org.uk/support. Alternatively, you can call the Hospice’s Wellbeing team on 01977 781451.
