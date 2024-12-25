From turkey and gravy to mince pies and crisps - 28 festive foods you can and can't give your dog at Christmas

1 . Can dogs eat a prawn cocktail?

Yes and no! Dogs can eat prawns, so long as they’re de-shelled and deveined, cooked without added seasoning and served in bite-size pieces. Dogs can also eat the plain iceberg lettuce with the prawns if they like it. Avoid the tangy Marie Rose sauce that usually comes with a prawn cocktail, however, as this is high in fat, salt and sugar, so could cause a stomach upset. Photo: Getty