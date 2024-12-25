There’s no need for your dog to miss out on a special dinner this Christmas! Just be sure they eat the clean, nutritious parts of your meal - without all the added salt, oil and butter that human Christmas foods are known for.There’s no need for your dog to miss out on a special dinner this Christmas! Just be sure they eat the clean, nutritious parts of your meal - without all the added salt, oil and butter that human Christmas foods are known for.
There’s no need for your dog to miss out on a special dinner this Christmas! Just be sure they eat the clean, nutritious parts of your meal - without all the added salt, oil and butter that human Christmas foods are known for.

From turkey and gravy to mince pies and crisps - 28 festive foods you can and can't give your dog at Christmas

By Leanne Clarke
Published 25th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
It’s Christmas Day and grub’s up!

There’s no doubt your dog will be well aware of a feast - especially with all those amazing smells.

So you might want to treat them to a Christmas dinner of their own.

Hold your horses, though! Rather than scraping from your plates into their bowl, you’ll want to check whether their sensitive stomachs can handle all those rich, gravy-soaked treats.

Here’s Pooch & Mutt’s full rundown of what can be in a Christmas dinner for dogs, which festive foods aren’t recommended and what should totally be avoided.

Yes and no! Dogs can eat prawns, so long as they’re de-shelled and deveined, cooked without added seasoning and served in bite-size pieces. Dogs can also eat the plain iceberg lettuce with the prawns if they like it. Avoid the tangy Marie Rose sauce that usually comes with a prawn cocktail, however, as this is high in fat, salt and sugar, so could cause a stomach upset.

1. Can dogs eat a prawn cocktail?

Yes and no! Dogs can eat prawns, so long as they’re de-shelled and deveined, cooked without added seasoning and served in bite-size pieces. Dogs can also eat the plain iceberg lettuce with the prawns if they like it. Avoid the tangy Marie Rose sauce that usually comes with a prawn cocktail, however, as this is high in fat, salt and sugar, so could cause a stomach upset. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
No - at least, not the soup that humans would eat. Soup is likely to contain ingredients not suitable for a dog, such as cream, extra salt, chilli, onions, garlic and other seasonings and spices.

2. Can dogs eat soup?

No - at least, not the soup that humans would eat. Soup is likely to contain ingredients not suitable for a dog, such as cream, extra salt, chilli, onions, garlic and other seasonings and spices. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Yes, bread is safe for dogs to eat but don’t be making sandwiches a regular thing! Bread has little to no nutritional value to dogs, is quite fatty, and can often contain toxic ingredients like raisins and certain seasonings - especially at Christmas time!

3. Can dogs eat bread?

Yes, bread is safe for dogs to eat but don’t be making sandwiches a regular thing! Bread has little to no nutritional value to dogs, is quite fatty, and can often contain toxic ingredients like raisins and certain seasonings - especially at Christmas time! Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
No. Pâté is an indulgent treat for humans, especially at Christmas - but it isn’t good for a dog’s health or digestion due to its high-fat content, which could cause pancreatitis - as well as high levels of salt and seasoning.

4. Can dogs eat pâté?

No. Pâté is an indulgent treat for humans, especially at Christmas - but it isn’t good for a dog’s health or digestion due to its high-fat content, which could cause pancreatitis - as well as high levels of salt and seasoning. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice