From WW2 codebreaker to a burlesque dancer in Paris - the lady who has done it all celebrates 100th bithday

Hilda Green has lived a life straight out of a movie!

From breaking codes during World War Two to dazzling audiences as a burlesque dancer in Paris, Hilda, marked her incredible 100th birthday on Monday, September 30, at Castleford Lodge Nursing Home.

One of several children, Hilda was born and raised in Kent. Sadly all of her siblings died during the war.

Joining the war effort at the tender age of 15, Hilda became a decoder, playing a vital part in World War Two, allowing the Allies to read enemy messages and gain a significant advantage.

Once the war was over, she chose a very different direction when she headed for the bright lights of Paris, becoming a burlesque dancer, performing extravagant song-and-dance numbers.

After several years, Hilda took a complete change in career in the more sedate world of finance, hanging up her calculator at the age of 70 when she retired as a bookkeeper.

When asked what the high points of reaching 100 were, not surprisingly she says living in glamourous Paris as a dancer was one, while holidaying on Greek islands being another.

And what are Hilda’s secrets to a long life? She said: “Live life to the fullest and never regret anything!”

The mayor of Wakefield Councillor Darren Byford joined the celebration.

Her advice to the younger generations is this: “Arguing is a waste of time; life is for living so do not waste a second!”

As befits such a remarkable woman, her carers and friends held a grand birthday party for her at Castleford Lodge Nursing Home, where she has lived for almost two years.

The Mayor of Wakefield Coun Darren Byford and his consort Peter Davis joined the celebration.

John Mellow, a local singer sang some of Hilda’s favourite songs from the 1950s,60s and 70s and had her party guests up and dancing all afternoon.

Hilda said: “I feel very happy to celebrate my birthday.It’s not every day you turn 100!”

Michelle Ibbetson, Activities Co-ordinator at Castleford Lodge Nursing Home, who organised the event said: “Hilda is such a wonderful lady who deserves an equally wonderful celebration for her special day.

"We hope we made it a memorable birthday for her and our Castleford Lodge family.”