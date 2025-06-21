Fully decked-out beach heading to Castleford's Junction 32 this summer
In celebration of the summer holidays and taking place from Saturday, July 19 to Sunday, August 31, visitors can enjoy a fully decked-out beach experience.
There will be fun-filled beach activities, a beautiful carousel and an ice cream stand by the beach, set to delight visitors with a refreshing treat.
Located next to M&S, the beach will host deck chairs, buckets and spades and a shaded area, totally free for Junction 32 visitors.
The beach will be open 10am-8pm on weekdays, 10am-6pm every Saturday and 11am-5pm every Sunday during the summer holidays.
The beach is set to create the perfect environment to build sandcastles, lay back on a deck chair, set up a picnic or grab a bite to eat at one of the shopping centre’s eateries.
What’s more, Junction 32 is proud to host further exciting activities this summer, including a special visit from fan-favourite Star Wars characters on Saturday, July 26.
Additionally, Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA), Junction 32’s very own 2025 charity partner, will be at the ready on Friday, August 1 with their mascot and mobile unit.
The much-loved Artisan Craft Fayre will also be returning for an exclusive one-day event on Saturday, August 9.
Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: ‘We’re very excited for the beach to be returning to Junction 32, for the second year in a row, and we can’t wait to for all of our customers to be able to experience and get involved in all the family-fun activities that we have planned this summer.”