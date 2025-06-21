Fully decked-out beach heading to Castleford's Junction 32 this summer

Junction 32 will welcome back the beach experience once again this summer.

In celebration of the summer holidays and taking place from Saturday, July 19 to Sunday, August 31, visitors can enjoy a fully decked-out beach experience.

There will be fun-filled beach activities, a beautiful carousel and an ice cream stand by the beach, set to delight visitors with a refreshing treat.

Located next to M&S, the beach will host deck chairs, buckets and spades and a shaded area, totally free for Junction 32 visitors.

The beach will be open 10am-8pm on weekdays, 10am-6pm every Saturday and 11am-5pm every Sunday during the summer holidays.

The beach is set to create the perfect environment to build sandcastles, lay back on a deck chair, set up a picnic or grab a bite to eat at one of the shopping centre’s eateries.

What’s more, Junction 32 is proud to host further exciting activities this summer, including a special visit from fan-favourite Star Wars characters on Saturday, July 26.

Additionally, Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA), Junction 32’s very own 2025 charity partner, will be at the ready on Friday, August 1 with their mascot and mobile unit.

The much-loved Artisan Craft Fayre will also be returning for an exclusive one-day event on Saturday, August 9.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: ‘We’re very excited for the beach to be returning to Junction 32, for the second year in a row, and we can’t wait to for all of our customers to be able to experience and get involved in all the family-fun activities that we have planned this summer.”