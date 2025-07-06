Fun at the fair as family fun day returns to Pontefract Park

A fun day for all the family is heading to Pontefract later this month with live entertainment, games, fairground rides and tasty treats.

The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract invites families and friends to its much-loved Family Fun Day on Sunday, July 20 at Pontefract Park.

Now a firm favourite in the hospice’s events calendar, the event, from 11am to 4pm, is free to enter and promises a jam-packed day of entertainment for all ages while supporting the work of The Prince of Wales Hospice.

Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, garden games, business stalls, a birds of prey display, fairground rides and lots of tasty food.

Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “Our fun day is always a brilliant way to spend a Sunday afternoon with your loved ones.

"Whether you’re coming for the entertainment, the food, or to support the hospice, we can’t wait to welcome you.”