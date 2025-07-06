Fun at the fair as family fun day returns to Pontefract Park
The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract invites families and friends to its much-loved Family Fun Day on Sunday, July 20 at Pontefract Park.
Now a firm favourite in the hospice’s events calendar, the event, from 11am to 4pm, is free to enter and promises a jam-packed day of entertainment for all ages while supporting the work of The Prince of Wales Hospice.
Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, garden games, business stalls, a birds of prey display, fairground rides and lots of tasty food.
Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “Our fun day is always a brilliant way to spend a Sunday afternoon with your loved ones.
"Whether you’re coming for the entertainment, the food, or to support the hospice, we can’t wait to welcome you.”
