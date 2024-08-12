A Grand Day Out in Wakefield at the weekend.A Grand Day Out in Wakefield at the weekend.
Fun at the seaside as Wakefield enjoys A Grand Day Out

By Leanne Clarke
Published 12th Aug 2024, 14:00 GMT
Families were able to enjoy a day at the beach without having to leave Wakefield at the weekend.

The free Grand Day Out was held in the city centre on Friday and Saturday, featuring a giant sand put where kids got to play and make their own sandcastles.

Both days also included a variety of street food, funfair rides, face painting and some free craft activities for families.

The Hepworth Wakefield also joined in the fun with outdoor creative play and activities inspired by artworks in the gallery.

Don’t worry if you missed it – South Elmsall Town Council Social Centre will be the next stop for the event.

It will take place this Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17 from 10am to 4pm.

The seaside came to Wakefield city centre.

1. A Grand Day Out

The seaside came to Wakefield city centre. Photo: Nick Singleton Photography

The sun was shining for visitors to the city centre.

2. A Grand Day Out

The sun was shining for visitors to the city centre. Photo: Nick Singleton Photography

Testing putting skills on the green.

3. A Grand Day Out

Testing putting skills on the green. Photo: Nick Singleton Photography

The mini-golf course was a hit.

4. A Grand Day Out

The mini-golf course was a hit. Photo: Nick Singleton Photography

