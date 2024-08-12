Fun at the seaside as Wakefield enjoys A Grand Day Out

The free Grand Day Out was held in the city centre on Friday and Saturday, featuring a giant sand put where kids got to play and make their own sandcastles.

Both days also included a variety of street food, funfair rides, face painting and some free craft activities for families.

The Hepworth Wakefield also joined in the fun with outdoor creative play and activities inspired by artworks in the gallery.

Don’t worry if you missed it – South Elmsall Town Council Social Centre will be the next stop for the event.

It will take place this Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17 from 10am to 4pm.

