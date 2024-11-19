Visitors to Castleford can take to the ice as a free indoor ice-rink, which is now open until November 23.

And look out for the return of the popular Continental Street Market and Light Up.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “These events are a great way for people to get into the festive spirit, with something for everyone to enjoy.

“Since work has taken place to improve Castleford Market there’s been lots of new events and activities on offer, and it’s bringing a real buzz to the town.

“I know that it’s given traders and local shops and businesses a boost too. I would encourage everyone to come along and support their local high street while enjoying a taste of something new this month.”

The ice-rink in Castleford Indoor Market is now open and visitors of all ages and abilities can go along and enjoy taking to the ice.

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), visitors can skate for free and there’s no charge to borrow ice-skates.

Skate sessions are 20 minutes long and cannot be pre-booked. Just turn up and join the first available session.

The Continental Street Market is also back by popular demand, making its third visit to Castleford from November 21-24 on Carlton Street. The market will be open between 10am-6pm.

Over 25 independent food vendors will be serving up a delicious slice of international cuisine. Visitors can enjoy a taste of warmer climates this winter - expect mulled wine, piping hot chocolate, and festive flavours from around the world.

And don’t miss Light Up Castleford tomorrow (Tuesday, November 19) where from midday you can explore the speciality market with a festive twist, treat yourself to some street food and enjoy family entertainment including a giant snow globe as well as fairground rides.

The stage entertainment with local acts and community groups will kick off from 3:30pm and carry on throughout the afternoon until the main switch on of the town’s lights at 5:30pm.

Don’t forget to pop into the indoor market hall to place your festive orders and check out the North Pole Letter Box where you can post all your letters to Santa.

