Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A low carbon heating network could be set up in Wakefield city centre after government funding for the project has been secured.

The scheme involves providing decarbonised heating to public buildings including Wakefield Town Hall and Wakefield One.

It is hoped Pinderfields and Fieldhead hospitals, Wakefield College and the city’s maximum security prison will also benefit from the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council has been awarded £289,000 of funding to carry out a feasibility study into the project.

The scheme involves providing decarbonised heating to public buildings including Wakefield Town Hall and Wakefield One.

The authority has received a further £130,000 to look into setting up a similar network in Knottingley.

Heat networks, also known as district heating, supply heat from a central source to consumers via a network of underground insulated pipes carrying hot water.

Networks can cover a large area or even an entire city, or be fairly local supplying a small cluster of buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are over 14,000 heat networks in the UK, including some under development or already in place in Kirklees, Bradford and Leeds.

It is hoped Pinderfields and Fieldhead hospitals, Wakefield College and the city’s maximum security prison will also benefit from the scheme.

A scheme in Gateshead provides heat to 350 high rise and other large commercial buildings.

A report to senior councillors says: “The Wakefield district heating scheme would bring affordable low/zero carbon heat to the city centre, reduce the long-term reliance on gas and heating and help residents in poverty.”

Proposals include creating a 6.5km network to supply city centre buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second feasibility study has been carried out to identify sources of waste heat in the Knottingley area, particularly from the former power stations at Ferrybridge.

Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield

The report says, in theory, it could lead to 21,000 homes being supplied with heating.

The document also says: “Like the Wakefield city centre scheme, the studies for Knottingley and Ferrybridge will develop the feasibility of a scheme in greater detail to help future informed choices to be made.”

Funding for the projects has been provided by the government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The council’s cabinet members are expected to agree to accept the funding at a meeting on June 18.