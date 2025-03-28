Fundraiser for Wakefield mum who died suddenly at home leaving behind seven young children
Kirsty Fawcett died at home in Crigglestone, on March 18, leaving behind seven children, Maddie, 20, Milly, 17, Lee, 15, Sonny, 13, Zain, 10, Aysha, eight and five-year-old Amara.
Jess Webster, who is Kirsty’s step-niece, said: “She’d woken through the night with a headache and took some paracetamol.
Her mum, Michaela, shouted to wake her up at 7.15am, but when she didn’t respond, she went up to the bedroom and found Kirsty unresponsive.
The family are now waiting for the results of what caused Kirsty to pass away so suddenly, which could take three to four months.
"We really don't know what caused it – we just have to wait to get those answers.”
Kirsty was known for her fiery spirit and warmth, and her family is now looking for ways to support her children through this incredibly difficult time.
"The younger children don't fully understand what’s happened. They just know their mummy isn't coming back.
"The older ones obviously understand more and are absolutely heartbroken."
Jess has since started a fundraising page.
"We really didn't want to ask for help," she said.
"But I know Kirsty would be devastated knowing she hasn’t left anything for their futures.
"So anything raised will be given to them for whatever they want, whether it’s saving it away, buying something to remember their mum, or treating themselves to a little something during this emotional time.
"She was so loving and would do anything for her family – she was just amazing.
"You don't expect something like this to happen to someone you're so close to, it’s just devastating.
"She helped me so much when both my children were born.
“I saw her a week before she died and I'm so thankful I did.”
“Kirsty would be so thankful and it would be very much appreciated if we could all come together to help with any kind of donation to support the children.”
To donate to the family’s fundraising page, click here.
