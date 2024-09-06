Fundraiser launched for 'brilliant' Wakefield dad of three diagnosed with stage four brain cancer

Maryann Wood and Marc Wood.

A fundraiser has been set up for the family of a much-loved Agbrigg dad who has been diagnosed with a severe brain cancer, giving him months left to live.

Marc Wood, 38, was sadly diagnosed with a stage four glioblastoma after collapsing in his family home on January 4, this year.

Marc, who lives in Agbrigg with his wife Maryann and three daughters, aged 15, 13 and two, suffered with headaches for months prior to collapsing and even went to the doctors who prescribed headache medication.

After being admitted to Pinderfields Hospital, he was officially diagnosed three days later on January 7.

Various attempts were made by surgeons to debulk or remove the tumor, to no avail.

Following months of surgery, severe radiotherapy and chemotherapy, the family were told that the aggressive tumor kept returning and had become immune to treatment – giving Marc months to live.

Due to his diagnosis, Marc, who was a popular self-employed construction worker, and Maryann, who was a local retail manager, have both had to leave their jobs.

Due to the rising cost of living, and the around-the-clock care for her husband, Maryann shared how difficult the past few months have been.

She said: “Our world has been turned upside down and it’s getting worse day-by-day.”

The couple have been married for over a decade, recently celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary on August 27.

Maryann continued: "I lost my dad at 13 so I know exactly how it feels – it’s horrible.”

"Because Marc can’t work and I take care of him 24/7 – we’re struggling with money which makes this even more difficult because the cost of living and bills just keep going up.

"We can’t afford to make the needed changes to our house for Marc – like an accessible bathroom and everything keeps adding up.”

Following Marc’s diagnosis, Maryann’s brother, Craig Machen, has launched a fundraising page to help the family.

He said: “I had to do something to help the girls – to raise money for them now, and for the future.

"Bills keep going up and it’s so difficult and any donations will make sure that the girls are looked after in the future.”

Since it launched, over £1,500 has been donated.

A fundraising event will also be held at the Rovers Return pub in Featherstone this Saturday (September 7) from 5pm till late.

Craig continued: “The Rovers Return and owner Tracy have been great and are allowing us to host this fundraiser at their pub for free.

"It is open to everyone and we’d just like to raise as much money for Marc and the family as possible.”

To donated to Marc’s fundraiser, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/d8w6y-marc-has-stage-4-brain-cancer

Glioblastomas are the most common type of cancerous (malignant) brain tumour in adults and have become the leading cause of death for men under 40.

Statistics from the Glioblastomas Research Organisation sadly showded that the average length of survival for glioblastoma patients is estimated to be only 12 to 18 months.

Despite this, research continues to be done oh how to remove the tumors – with current treatments including surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.