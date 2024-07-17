Funds raised for Wakefield talking newspaper in memory of much-loved father
Martin wrote a lovely tribute to Don on his Justgiving page, saying the date of the race was very close to what would have been Don's 80th birthday.
He worked his whole life in the service of others as an RAF Officer and as a civilian on the police force. After retirement he volunteered for the Wakefield Talking Newspaper, helping to produce audio versions of the Wakefield Express for blind and visually impaired listeners.
Martin ran 13.1 miles through London, having only just recovered from a cold and an infected tooth.
Martin wrote, "I am astonished, proud and humbled by how much we have raised for this charity in Dad's Memory. "
Jane Becker, Secretary of WTN , added, " We are so grateful for Martin's fundraising efforts. WTN is a voluntary organisation whose only income comes from donations and we are kept afloat by the efforts of our volunteers, who give their time freely, whether that is weekly, monthly or occasionally. Don was a wonderful recording technician and a steady hand in committee meetings, always bringing a measured wisdom and insight."
Could you help Wakefield Talking Newspaper? Our listeners need you! We would be happy to hear from anyone who could fill the role of recording technician and full training is available to anyone with a basic understanding of computer software.
Please email [email protected] or telephone 01924 201000.
