Funeral to be held for ‘lovely’ mum who died after giving birth at Pinderfields Hospital

MISSED: Amber Pendlebury.

Amber Pendlebury was placed on life support at the Wakefield hospital after going into cardiac arrest in what should have been a routine caesarean section operation.

The support was withdrawn days later and she passed away on the evening of Tuesday, February 1.

An investigation has since been launched into the 41-year-old’s death which had delayed her funeral.

A service will now be held at St Mary’s Church at Horbury Junction tomorrow, Friday, May 6 at 1pm.

It follows a fundraiser to have Amber buried at the church near where her mother, Vida Pendlebury-Atherton, lives.

Amber, a former pupil at Northfield High School in Gawthorpe, was a housewife and lived with her partner Ben in Horbury.

Amber has two children from a previous relationship.

She was in labour for 20 hours before the decision was then taken by doctors to carry out the caesarean section under general anaesthetic.

Her son, Maxwell Lee, was born healthy weighing 6lb and 2oz.

Amber was brought round from the anaesthetic but began to complain that she was struggling to breathe.

She then went into cardiac arrest and a team of doctors worked to resuscitate her.