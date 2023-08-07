Lucifer, a fluffy black and white tabby, has spent the past three months being looked after by his foster mum, Carys Raie, a nail technician from Walton, after being found eating from a bird feeder.

It took Lucifer, who was named after the feline in Disney’s Cinderella, four weeks just to come around to Carys when he was staying in her back garden.

He was taken to the vet to be shaved, as well as have his bloods taken to check for feline HIV and other diseases, as well being neutered and having all the relevant vaccinations.

Lucifer has spent the past three months getting back to health after being found starving and underweight.

He is now fit and healthy and Carys is looking for someone to take him in for good.

She said: “Around 12 weeks ago, we saw a post about Lucifer eating from a bird feeder on Facebook. So, we told the lady that if they could catch him, we would take him in as I’ve got a patio outside where he can stay, as he is used to being outside.

"At first he would not let anybody go near him. It took him four weeks to allow me to get a stroke from him.

Lucifer before being rescued.

"We think he had a home before, as he knew how to use a litter tray, which a stray wouldn’t know necessarily how to do.

"We then took him to the vet to be checked over, to get him neutered and microchipped, just in case he ever gets lost again.”

Lucifer, who Carys estimates to be between five and seven-years-old, needs a home without small children and dogs as he doesn’t understand them. He could live with other cats but would prefer not to.

Carys added: “We were feeding him eight and nine sachets of wet food just to get his health back on track but now he is like a little lion.

"He is very loving in his own way, he doesn’t like to be picked up but he loves to be stroked.”