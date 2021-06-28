Garden SOS success after rogue trader left Wakefield cancer patient's garden like a building site

Sherine Hampshire had been hoping to have her dream back garden and patio in place by her 40th birthday last summer, but was devastated after the unscrupulous trader left it in piles of dirt and rubble, before walking off the job.

Sherine, who has secondary breast cancer, and her husband Jonny put out an appeal for help, and were bowled over by the response.

The garden is now finally complete thanks to numerous companies who stepped in to offer their services, and thanks to £1,500 that was raised through a Go Fund Me page.

Perfect....the garden is now complete.

Sherine's husband, Jonny, said: "I cannot thank some spectacular local businesses enough. They have been so supportive, it's unbelievable really.

"Friends and family have rallied and we are both so very grateful. It has been a monumental project, only made possible by blood, sweat and tears.

"Wakefield businesses have really stepped up to help and I would like to extend special thanks to Chris Picone-Chiodo of Chiodo Construction in Wakefield, Stephanie Cooper at Buildbase Wakefield, Mick Helliwell and those who donated the wonderful barbecue.

"In addition, to everyone who has donated through the Go Fund Me page. Many others have given their time and materials to come together to make this look fantastic.

Sherine last year when the garden was left in a mess.

"I am delighted that Sherine is able to enjoy her special space this spring and summer - we just need the weather to improve now!"

Sherine, who is cancer patient at Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust, was forced to remain indoors last summer due to the pandemic, and wanted the garden completed so she could sit outside in relative safety.

She said: "Last summer, I was strictly shielding due to the Covid threat and the garden was left as a pile of dirt and rubble.

"We couldn't even let our Labrador out of the house into the garden, it was that bad.

Sherine surveying the mess left by the rogue trader.

"It was all very upsetting and seemed unsurmountable at that time, causing a lot of additional anxiety.”

The rogue trader demolished the existing patio and garden last year and then materials with money they had given him that were not suitable.

The whole job was only supposed to be £3,500, but was already running into thousands even before the labour costs.

When the couple challenged him, he walked away from the job and failed to return.