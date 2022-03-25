Gardeners learn to 'graft' apple trees in Eastmoor

A form of growing new fruit trees using buds or twigs to produce apple trees true to a variety, Andy Austerfield from Grow Wakefield, the not-for-profit group, taught students the required techniques.

Mr Austerfield, chief Executive officer of Grow Wakefield, said: “If you were to just plant a seed from your favourite apple it is unlikely to grow into a tree that will bear that variety,”

“Therefore, we graft wood from an existing tree onto a branch or stem of another tree, known as the rootstock. Next year we will have more new fruit trees which will bear fruit of the chosen variety.”

Keen gardeners learning how to graft.

The course is one of several by Grow Wakefield, designed to bring different age groups together and sponsored by Haribo, and assisted by Wakefield Community Foundation.

Other events planned include a seed swap and plant sale in April, cookery demonstrations and wild food walks with a foraging instructor later in the year.

“We have been fortunate to have received a grant from Haribo to cover the cost of these events so they are free for those who take part,” said Andy, who manages 12 edible gardening clubs throughout the district.

“A few of those learning the apple tree grafting are members of Grow Wakefield’s edible gardening clubs and they will take those techniques back with them and be able to show others how to graft and grow their own fruit trees.

