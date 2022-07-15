Gathering planned for Alfie McCraw 'send-off'

Alfie McCraw died earlier this week.

The 16-year-old, who had only just completed his GCSEs, died in the Aire And Calder Navigation on Monday afternoon.

Hundreds have paid tribute to the youngster since then, and people can now attend a gathering at Eastmoor rugby field on Saturday night at 9.30pm.

William Denton, who posted the message on social media, wrote: “Alfie was a brilliant friend to us all so let’s give him the biggest send off. Love you Alfie McCraw.”

Broad Reach Lock, where Alfie lost his life.

People are also being urged to wear red because of Alfie’s support for Manchester United.

Meanwhile, more than £6,000 has been raised in just three days on a Go Fund Me page set up by Alfie’s cousin to help cover his funeral costs.

So far more than 350 people have pledged cash, some handing over hundreds of pounds.

Click here to donate to the cause.

The emergency services were called to the Aire and Calder Navigation near Broad Reach Lock at around 2pm on Monday to reports of a male teenager in the water.

Following a search of the water, Alfie’s body was eventually recovered.

The tragedy has sparked fresh warnings for people to stay out of open waters during the hot summer spells.

With temperatures predicted to top 35 degrees next week, people will be tempted to enter lakes, ponds, rivers and canals, but West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are strongly advising against it.

Wakefield District Station Commander Jimmy Fitt said: “When the warm weather comes around, we do see a spike in the number of people entering water - and this can unfortunately prove fatal.

“Our advice is to not go into any area of water that isn’t supervised - as the pull of water, cold water shock and hidden dangers can mean even strong swimmers get into difficulty.