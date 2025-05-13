Gawthorpe Maypole Procession 2025 brings fancy dress and floats to Wakefield

This year’s event, held on Saturday, May 3, once again drew in crowds and participants from across the village and surrounding areas.

May Queen, Miss Leah Wilby, with her maids of honour and preceded by the Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band, led a mile-long procession of fancy dress and colourful decorated floats along a 4 1Ž2 mile route through the streets Gawthorpe and Ossett – a tradition that has been at the heart of the Gawthorpe community for 151 years.

When the Procession reached the maypole green in Gawthorpe, there was a performance from the Gawthorpe Community Academy Maypole dancers as well as fairground rides and stalls.

Duncan Smith, President of the Gawthorpe Maypole Committee, which organises the event, said: “There was a great sense of community and joy and everyone seemed to have an wonderful time. There was a lot of smiling and waving from participants and spectators alike.

“Our celebrations are more than just a tradition - they bring the whole community together. Community traditions like these are special occasions, which need and deserve our support. Families from far and wide return to their roots to join in the festivities.”

The event also raised money for a special afternoon tea and entertainment event for around 100 elderly people on May Bank Holiday Monday.

Gawthorpe Maypole 2025 May Queen, Miss Leah Wilby, with her maids of honour arrived in style.

People lined the streets as the floats went by.

Beautiful horses joined in the procession.