Gawthorpe Maypole Procession unites community

They were taking part in the 148th Gawthorpe Maypole Procession.
Duncan Smith, secretary of the Gawthorpe Maypole Committee, which organises the event, said: “Our celebrations are more than just a tradition - they are the very lifeblood of our community and bring families back together, which is something we have all missed.”
There was a bumper entry of 33 decorated floats; vintage and classic cars and commercial vehicles taking part. May Queen Mia Turton led the procession through the village streets in a horse drawn landau with her maids of honour, Amy Stockhill and Emma Marsden.
They were preceded by the Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band which came to the rescue with just three days to go after the original band pulled out.
Mavis Oldroyd, who was the 1961 Gawthorpe May Queen, travelled from Blackpool to continue the time-honoured tradition of passing on the crown to the new May Queen.
Mrs Oldroyd said, “I have been as giddy as a teenager in anticipation of this day as it brought back so many memories of when I was Gawthorpe May Queen over 60 years ago”.
It was also extra special as it was Mavis’s 80th birthday the following day.
VEHICLE AND FANCY DRESS CLASS WINNERS
Adults Fancy Dress – ‘Best of British’ – Amanda Vickers
Child aged 8-15 years – ‘Smarty The Clown’ – Ethan Vickers
Child aged under 8 years – ‘Baby Elizabeth (HM Queen) – Ayda West-Hunter
Group Fancy Dress (2 or More) – Alice Smith & Family – Cruella De Ville and 101 Dalmatians
Motor Vehicle Commercial Advertising - A Davies Transport
Decorated Vehicle Non-Commercial Advertising – Trinity Church, Ossett
Youth Decorated Vehicle – Highfield School, Gawthorpe
Vintage Cars – ‘Morris Ten Four’ – Trevor Wilsden
Classic Cars – Morris 1000